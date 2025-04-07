Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,219,995. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116. Corporate insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

