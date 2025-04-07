Klaytn Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $371.02 Million (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0975 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $371.02 million and approximately $287,386.68 worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,855,887,677 coins and its circulating supply is 3,803,678,792 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn.

Buying and Selling Klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is the central token for a newly merged blockchain platform, bringing together the strengths of Klaytn and Finschia to facilitate Web3 expansion in Asia. The KAIA token powers network functions, incentivises participation, and supports governance across the Kaia ecosystem, with rebranding initiatives in place to maintain compatibility for existing users and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

