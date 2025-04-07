Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 874,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 161,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $714.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.94.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $397.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.60 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 31.08%. Research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 10,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $32,304.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 299,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,433.76. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Josh R. Marion sold 16,144 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $50,369.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 172,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,817.84. The trade was a 8.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 503,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,386. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

KOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.27.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

