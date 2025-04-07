Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 191,845 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,852,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,845 shares during the period. Autohome makes up about 3.0% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 2.36% of Autohome worth $74,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Autohome by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Autohome by 1,135.5% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Autohome by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATHM. StockNews.com cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.16. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $244.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.26 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 23.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

