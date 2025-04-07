Krane Funds Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 7.8 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $151.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $137.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.22 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

