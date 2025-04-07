Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,962 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 201,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $92,712.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,473.36. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDOC opened at $7.26 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 37.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

