Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 1,861,287 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,208,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861,287 shares during the period. KE accounts for about 9.9% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.09% of KE worth $243,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in KE during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of KE by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in KE by 324.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 117,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 90,054 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth approximately $13,540,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in KE during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.70 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.26.

KE Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of BEKE opened at $19.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.73.

KE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.58%.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

