Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 239 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $469.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $387.12 and a one year high of $672.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $597.54 and its 200 day moving average is $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $720.00 to $680.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $589.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,648. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

