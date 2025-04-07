Kusama (KSM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $204.80 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $12.54 or 0.00016106 BTC on exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $204.80 million and $29.30 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78,267.20 or 1.00542757 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77,737.64 or 0.99862473 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 16,334,990 coins and its circulating supply is 16,334,885 coins. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. The official message board for Kusama is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kusama

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

