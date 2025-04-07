Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.75 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LADR. StockNews.com cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley raised Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $10.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 38.96 and a quick ratio of 38.96. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 816.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

