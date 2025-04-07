Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND) Insider Purchases £12,000 in Stock

Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Featherby bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £12,000 ($15,467.90).
Landore Resources Stock Performance
LND stock opened at GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.70. Landore Resources Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The stock has a market cap of £10.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -0.15.
About Landore Resources
Landore Resource’s strategic objective is to crystallise value from BAM’s last estimated NPV of US$333.6m @ US$1,800/oz spot (from May 2022 PEA), as well as generating additional value from its non-core portfolio of precious and battery metals projects in eastern Canada and the USA.
