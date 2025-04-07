Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires New Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 112,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 167,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 90,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $304,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,711.65. This trade represents a 23.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $5,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,185,361.50. The trade was a 49.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $87.19 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $131.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $475.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

