Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 12,037 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $1,964,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 321,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after purchasing an additional 215,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $59.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSN

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.