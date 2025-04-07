Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $694,000 Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,624,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,686 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,211,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on GH. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Guardant Health from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.95.
Guardant Health Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $40.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.45. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $50.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $201.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.50 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19,157.20% and a negative net margin of 59.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
