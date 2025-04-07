Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 131.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in UDR were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in UDR by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in UDR by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 160,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,427,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 5,335.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

Insider Transactions at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UDR. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE UDR opened at $40.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 161.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. On average, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 688.00%.

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.