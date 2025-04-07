Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $510,000 Investment in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZGN opened at $6.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.73. Ermenegildo Zegna has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ZGN. Bank of America upgraded Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.40 to $8.90 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

