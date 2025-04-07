Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,597 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 124,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 35,672 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of PZC stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $7.65.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

