Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 9,919 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,919 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Sila Realty Trust Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE:SILA opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th.

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.