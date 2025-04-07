Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Sells C$12,810.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) Director Raffi Babikian sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$12,810.00.

Laramide Resources Stock Down 4.5 %

LAM stock opened at C$0.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.66. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$157.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.29.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

