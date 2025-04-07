LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.20.
A number of brokerages have commented on LCII. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday.
LCII opened at $81.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.36. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.14%.
LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.
