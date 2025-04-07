Legal & General Group Plc Has $731.79 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,648,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 763,242 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.66% of Chubb worth $731,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.14.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $280.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

