Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,906,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,777,931 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.65% of Pfizer worth $979,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PFE opened at $22.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

