Legal & General Group Plc Sells 562,455 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 562,455 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.62% of Intuitive Surgical worth $1,151,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG opened at $451.58 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $364.17 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $545.18 and its 200 day moving average is $533.00.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

