Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.23-6.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.28 billion.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.51. 6,028,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $76,821.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,221.28. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

