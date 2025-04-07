Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY25 guidance to $1.20-1.25 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Shares of LEVI stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,138,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,079. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $76,821.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,221.28. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

