Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %

LXRX stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $103.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,109.41% and a negative return on equity of 107.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 44,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 353,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 233,121 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 750.3% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 850,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 750,268 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 630.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,988,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 315,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 249,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

