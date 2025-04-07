Lithium Stocks To Follow Now – April 7th

Exxon Mobil, Albemarle, Rio Tinto Group, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, and Enovix are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, and processing of lithium, a critical component in batteries for electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and various electronic applications. Their value is largely driven by the rising global demand for clean energy solutions and the evolving dynamics of the mining and materials sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,763,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,752,401. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $98.59 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.16 and a 200 day moving average of $113.81.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,470,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,825. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $137.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average is $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,255,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,262. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $74.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 834,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.99. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Enovix (ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Shares of ENVX traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $5.99. 4,497,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,134,429. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.98. Enovix has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

