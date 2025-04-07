Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday,Finviz reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $49.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average of $76.38. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $38.29 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,799.84. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 2,235.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lumentum by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

