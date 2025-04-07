Mainz Biomed (MYNZ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.60) per share and revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter.
Mainz Biomed Trading Down 10.5 %
Shares of Mainz Biomed stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a market cap of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.53. Mainz Biomed has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $45.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mainz Biomed in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
Mainz Biomed Company Profile
Mainz Biomed N.V. develops and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer in the United States. The company offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer diagnostic molecular genetic stool test. It also develops PancAlert, a stool-based screening test for the detection of pancreatic cancer.
