Mama’s Creations (MAMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 8th. Analysts expect Mama’s Creations to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

Shares of MAMA stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $255.97 million, a PE ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mama’s Creations has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAMA shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Mama’s Creations from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

