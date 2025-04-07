Maren Capital LLC Has $97.40 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Maren Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,996 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up 7.4% of Maren Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Maren Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Amphenol worth $97,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,565,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,240,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,754,672,000 after purchasing an additional 659,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,378,794,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,057,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $629,073,000 after buying an additional 107,482 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Shares of APH opened at $59.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $53.93 and a one year high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

