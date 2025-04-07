Maren Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Maren Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing makes up about 3.6% of Maren Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Maren Capital LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $47,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $147.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.19. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.35 and a twelve month high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

