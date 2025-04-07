Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 318,043 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,925,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,043 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.64% of Expro Group worth $24,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Expro Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Expro Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group Price Performance

Shares of XPRO stock opened at $7.91 on Monday. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XPRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Expro Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Expro Group Profile

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

