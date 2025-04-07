Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $26.47 Million Stock Position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,004,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.82% of Corsair Gaming worth $26,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 738,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after buying an additional 212,792 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,813,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,426,000 after purchasing an additional 148,674 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Corsair Gaming by 1,051.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 127,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 116,557 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $735,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $6.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $708.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.68. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Corsair Gaming had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. Analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $41,569.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,552. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

