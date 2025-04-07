Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $17.57 Million in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.47% of PJT Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,273,000 after buying an additional 16,233 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 474,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,463 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 658.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,628,000 after acquiring an additional 157,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

PJT Partners Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of PJT stock opened at $126.01 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.95 and a twelve month high of $190.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.77.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. PJT Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.