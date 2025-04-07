Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,928 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.35% of UFP Technologies worth $25,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after buying an additional 30,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $16,808,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other news, Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,694.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at $407,711.85. This trade represents a 79.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $186.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.04 and its 200 day moving average is $269.13. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.01 and a fifty-two week high of $366.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.08.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

