Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,090,484 Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,962,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090,484 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.30% of Definitive Healthcare worth $20,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 272 Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 1,114,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 476,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 29.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 317,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 431.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 180,323 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 928.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 156,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 141,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 318.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 62,354 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

DH stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $283.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $62.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

