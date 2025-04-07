Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 130,082 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,082 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.42% of ESAB worth $30,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ESAB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in ESAB by 871.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ESAB during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ESAB by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESAB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESAB. UBS Group upgraded ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ESAB from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $107.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ESAB Co. has a 12 month low of $88.54 and a 12 month high of $135.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. ESAB had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

About ESAB

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.