Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 17,097 Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,097 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.55% of ATS worth $16,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in ATS by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of ATS by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATS during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in ATS by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ATS by 125.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Price Performance

ATS opened at $23.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08. ATS Co. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.10.

ATS Profile

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. ATS had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

