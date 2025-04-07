Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 272,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.48% of Knife River as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNF. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Knife River by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Knife River by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Knife River by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knife River Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $83.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $66.13 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNF. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Knife River Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

