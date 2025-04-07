Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$96.00 to C$110.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

MRU has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Metro from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$94.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$96.00.

MRU stock opened at C$100.42 on Friday. Metro has a 1-year low of C$69.19 and a 1-year high of C$103.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$94.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$90.19. The firm has a market cap of C$22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Metro’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

