Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,000.72 and last traded at $1,042.40, with a volume of 424774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,095.24.

Several research firms have commented on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,380.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,264.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1,293.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 291.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 997.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,049,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

