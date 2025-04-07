Michael J. O’neil Acquires 2,350 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) VP Michael J. O’neil acquired 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $24,886.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,850.10. This trade represents a 38.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
NYSE KYN traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,313. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
