Michael J. O’neil Acquires 2,350 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Stock

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) VP Michael J. O’neil acquired 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $24,886.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,850.10. This trade represents a 38.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

NYSE KYN traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,313. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

