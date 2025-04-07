Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 9,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5,185.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 149.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 12.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $36.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 325.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,599.36. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.37.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

