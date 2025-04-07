Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Shares Up 44% – Here’s Why

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 44% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 3,952,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 2,765,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Minoan Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

About Minoan Group

(Get Free Report)

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minoan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minoan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.