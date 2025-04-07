Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading 5.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 4,199,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 22,457,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Mirriad Advertising Stock Up 5.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The firm has a market cap of £2.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.10.

About Mirriad Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirriad Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirriad Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.