MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $90,961.50 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CFO Srdjan Tanjga sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $90,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,903.56. This represents a 7.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
MongoDB Trading Down 5.5 %
NASDAQ MDB opened at $154.39 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.50 and a 1-year high of $387.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.78.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.84.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
