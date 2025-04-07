MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $90,961.50 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CFO Srdjan Tanjga sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $90,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,903.56. This represents a 7.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MongoDB Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ MDB opened at $154.39 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.50 and a 1-year high of $387.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.35 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.78.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in MongoDB by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in MongoDB by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.84.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

