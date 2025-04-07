Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Price Target Raised to C$4.75

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MAU. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.60 price target on Montage Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada raised Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.02.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Montage Gold

Montage Gold Stock Down 5.9 %

About Montage Gold

MAU stock opened at C$3.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.55. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.19 and a 1 year high of C$3.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.29. The company has a current ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

(Get Free Report)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.