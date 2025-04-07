Montage Gold (MAU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Montage Gold (CVE: MAU):

4/4/2025 – Montage Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.75.

3/25/2025 – Montage Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$3.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – Montage Gold was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/19/2025 – Montage Gold was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/19/2025 – Montage Gold was given a new C$4.60 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Montage Gold Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of MAU opened at C$3.02 on Monday. Montage Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.19 and a twelve month high of C$3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 26.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.29.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

