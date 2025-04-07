Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Round Hill Asset Management

Round Hill Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises 1.1% of Round Hill Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 101.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.42, for a total transaction of $138,932.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,601,631.48. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,258 shares of company stock valued at $610,936 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $459.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $523.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $401.74 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $360.05 and a 12 month high of $531.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.36%.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.